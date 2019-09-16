Image Source : @AIRNEWSALERTS TWITTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Pankaj Advani for winning 22nd world title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ace cueist, Pankaj Advani, after he registered his 22nd world title by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship held in Myanmar.

"Congratulations Pankaj Advani! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours," tweeted Modi late on Sunday.

In a repeat of last year's final at the IBSF World Billiards Championship, Pankaj re-enacted the one-sided match with the same eventual outcome as well as identical scoreline and defeated Nay Thway of Myanmar 6-2.

Since returning for national duty from a brief stint in the UK in 2014, Pankaj has brought home a world title every year in billiards or snooker, or both.

He has proven to be the most consistent Indian athlete, prevailing in world championships since 2003. The 34-year-old has won more world titles in cue sports than anyone in the world making him the greatest cueist of all time.