PM Narendra Modi meets world champion PV Sindhu after return to India. See photos

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi met PV Sindhu as he returned to India following her world championship triumph in the BWF Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win the world championships on Sunday and was lauded for her dominating 21-7, 21-7 win over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash.

The shuttler arrived in India on Monday night following her successful triumph in Switzerland and was greeted by the public at the airport.

On Tuesday, Sindhu along with coach Pullela Gopichand visited the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi, where sports minister Kiren Rijiju was also present. Also present on the occasion were Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu's father PV Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games.

Receiving the 24-year-old, Modi congratulated her and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.

"India's pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met PV Sindhu. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4WvwXuAPqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2019

Upon her arrival, Sindhu spoke to the media and also thanked the country for its support and promised more medals in the upcoming future.

"I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It's a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it," she said in response to media queries at the airport.

#WATCH: #PVSindhu after becoming the first Indian shuttler to win BWF World Championship: I wish I'll get many more medals for this country. I would like to thank all my fans. It is because of their blessings & love that I am here today. pic.twitter.com/A4mJCvgJ0A — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Rijiju on Tuesday also presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships.

The sports minister also congratulated B. Sai Praneeth for his bronze medal in the tournament and rewarded him with a cheque of Rs 4 lakh. He became India's first men's singles medal at the worlds since Prakash Padukone's feat in 1983.

