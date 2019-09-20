Kapil Dev wins 60-64 age category in Champions Golf Tournament

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kapil Dev won the individual 60-64 age category event at the DB Champions Golf Tournament, and said that the tour is a good opportunity for senior amateur golfers like him.

The two-day Pune Leg of AVT Champions tour at the Oxford golf resort ended with Delhi based DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore of the Border Security Force (BSF) walking away as the winner whereas former India International David D'Souza was declared the runner-up.

The two- day event saw over 100 golfers participating in the Pune Leg from 10 different cities which included star senior golfers like former world cup winning Indian Captain, Kapil Dev, who was the winner in the 60-64 individual age category along with former All India Senior Golf Champion Vijay Kumar who was the runner up in the respective category.

"Winning is always a good feeling. The AVT tour is a brilliant step towards helping us senior amateur golfers play more consistently now for a goal. The senior's tour has revived the competitive spirit and winning amongst some really talented golfers is a feeling that is worth being cherished," said Kapil Dev on winning the individual age category.

The par 72 - 6700 Yards course, which was wet due to heavy rain, turned out to be a tricky one for the golfers on both days. Pushpendra ended up with a gross score of 143 with rounds of 71 and 72 respectively over 36 holes. David D'Souza, on the other hand, notched a total score of 145 with 75 and 70 respectively in each round.

There were individual prizes for the women golfers who participated in the leg where the Best Gross Winner was Tasreem Kazi with a score of 173 and the Best Nett Winner went to Punam Kalra who ended with a score of 139.

The inaugural year of the annual AVT Champions Tour Golf would be played across four locations in India. Classic Golf & country club hosted the first leg, and the third leg ended at the Oxford Golf Course, Pune over 19th and 20th September 2019. The fourth leg will be played in January in Kolkata. Four AVT Events, in this year, will be played to supplement the National Championship to provide the Tournament practice to the Indian Team for the forthcoming international events like Asia Pacific and others.