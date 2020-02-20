Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dibyendu Barua, Bharat Singh Chauhan summoned by Kolkata court for libel and slander

The 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Calcutta has issued summons to Chess Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua and Secretary of the All India Chess Federation, Bharat Singh Chauhan for libel and slander against the Secretary of the Bengal Chess Association, Atanu Lahiri.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has taken cognizance of the offence based on preliminary investigation. Both Barua and Chauhan have to appear in the court on March 31.

If proven guilty, they may have to face imprisonment for two years for defaming the current Secretary of the BCA, who is also a member of the Education Commission of FIDE.

When contacted by IANS, Barua said he is unaware of any such development. "I have not got anything. I don't know," he said.

This development is likely to have an effect on the elections of the All India Chess Federation and the Bengal Chess Association, both of which are being held under court orders. Coincidentally, both Chauhan and Barua are candidates for the post of Secretary in the AICF and BCA elections respectively.

On August 27 last year, Barua had addressed a press conference accusing Lahiri of corruption when the latter was on national duty as the coach of the Indian team in the World Cadet Chess Championship in China.

This was followed by Chauhan condemning Lahiri who was not given any chance to be heard.

Later, an inquiry committee set up by Raja, the President of the All India Chess Federation, had given a clean chit to Lahiri claiming that all the charges against him were baseless and without any merit.