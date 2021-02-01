F1: Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly tests positive for Covid-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Pierre Gasly.

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly on Monday became the sixth Formula One driver to test positive for COVID-19 after the Frenchman took to social media to reveal the news.

"I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have told everyone I've been in contact with during these last days," Gasly tweeted.

"I'm currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I'm feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation," he added.

He is now added to the list of drivers such as Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who had tested positive for coronavirus.