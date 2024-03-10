Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to record his 100th podium finish

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Max Verstappen at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9, 2024

Max Verstappen recorded another dominant win at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 to continue his title defence with two wins in two games on Saturday. Sergio Perez finished second to make it a one-two finish for Red Bull Racing in consecutive races this season.

The Dutch superstar enjoyed an over 13 sec lead to Perez to prove his superiority which came as no surprise. He was quick to get a boosting start ahead of Leclerc again but a safety car made things interesting when Aston Martin's Lance Stroll slammed his car into barriers.

Verstappen was among fifteen drivers to pit but lost his lead to Lando Norris when the race resumed. But he regained the lead in the next four laps and remained out of every driver's reach.

This proved a 100th podium finish in his 187 races for Verstappen who has already claimed 51 points in the opening two races this season and took a strong lead on his way to the fourth successive driver championship title. After the race, Verstappen said that it's not about winning his 100th podium but 'it's 88 missed podiums'.

“It's 88 missed podiums!” Verstappen said after the race in Jeddah. “Of course, very happy with that, but I'm not really a guy looking at the stats, so I'm just happy to hit 100. But I want to continue, and focus race by race on achieving the best possible result all the time.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc, starting in the front row, struggled for a start again and then was forced to fourth place behind Perez and Piastri before the red flag interruption. But the Ferrari driver was comparatively superior claiming back his position from Piastri and recording the fastest lap to clinch one extra point.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 results: