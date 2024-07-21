Hungarian GP: Oscar Piastri wins maiden F1 race in intra-team drama, Lando Norris second in McLaren one-two

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Hungarian GP: It was a dream come true for Australia's Oscar Piastri, who won his maiden Formula 1 race after an intra-team drama at the Hungarian GP on Sunday. The 23-year-old Piastri took the chequered flag first after a late swap of positions at the top between himself and teammate Lando Norris. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton came home third to clinch his 200th podium win in F1.

It was a dominant outing by McLaren and more so by Australia's Piastri, who took the lead from pole-sitter Norris to the first turn. He led the field for most of the race before a team strategy to pit Norris saw the Australian conceding his lead to his British teammate.

The McLaren pitted Norris first during the second round of stops to possibly fend off Hamilton. This saw the British youngster lead the race but was asked several times by his team McLaren on the radio to give the place back to Piastri "at his convenience".

Norris seemed reluctant at first but then gave back his place to Piastri when the team said, "I know you will do the right thing". After a long silence, Norris told his team "Tell him to catch up then please."

"It’s very special,” said Australian driver Piastri. I dreamt of this as a kid and if it was a bit complicated at the end, I did put myself in the right position at the start of the race. It’s a hell of a lot of fun racing with McLaren. This is an incredible feeling," Piastri said after the race.

Norris and Piastri exchanged handshakes while removing their helmets and were congratulated by the team. "An amazing day as a team, that is the main thing. I am so happy. It has been a long journey to achieve this on merit," Norris said after the race. "Oscar had a good start. (His win) was coming at some point, and he deserved it today," he added.

Behind Piastri and Norris, Hamilton came home third after his own drama with Red Bull driver and defending champion Max Verstappen which saw a contact on the track. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came home fourth with Verstappen in fifth.

The other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was sixth to cross the finishing line ahead of Sergio Perez of Red Bull in seventh. George Russell took eighth, while Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll wrapped the top 10.