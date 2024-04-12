FIA and Formula 1 announce calendar for 2025; Australian Grand Prix returns as season opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Grand Prix 2024 main race

FIA announced early calendar and race fixtures for the Formula 1 2025 season on Friday. Australian Grand Prix is set to return as the season opener for the first time since 2020 as the championship marks its 75th anniversary.

Asian races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, who played openers in 2024, have been moved to April 2025 to avoid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A total of a record 24 races will take place in 2025 with Australia kicking off the season on March 14 and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hosting the last race on December 7.

Meanwhile, there will be no new circuits in 2025 as the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile named the same 24 races for the consecutive seasons.

“2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar," Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said. “We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

