F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 live: When and where to watch Formula 1 race live online, on TV in India?

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Bahrain GP on March 2, 2024

Championship leader Max Verstappen eyes another dominant win ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 on Saturday. Verstappen emerged as the fastest driver in the qualifying on Friday and starts in a pole position in the main race to chase two wins in two opening races of the Formula 1 2024 season.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc starts in the front row again and will be looking to get a podium finish after a poor show in the Bahrain GP last week. Leclerc's partner Carlon Sainz is ruled out of the Saudi GP with appendicitis and is replaced by the 18-year-old rookie Oliver Bearman from F2.

Sergio Perez is starting in the third position on the gird after an impressive runner-up finish in the Bahrain GP. The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled for the grip during the qualifying again and starts in eighth place in the main race in Jeddah.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian Prix 2024:

When is the Saudi Arabian GP 2024 race starting?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 race will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Qualifying took place on March 8.

At what time does the Saudi Arabian GP 2024 race begin?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 race will begin at 08:00 PM local time (Jeddah), 10:30 PM IST (India).​

Saudi Arabian GP 2024 venue

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. Circuit Length - 6.174 km and No. of Laps - 50.

Where can you watch the Saudi Arabian GP 2024 race on TV?

India region fans can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 live race on the FanCode app on smart tv.

Where can you watch the Saudi Arabian GP 2024 online in India?

One can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 race online on the FanCode and F1 TV Pro application/website in India.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Starting Grid: