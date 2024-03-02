Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 live: When and where to watch Formula 1 race live online and on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and George Russell at the Bahrain Grand Prix track on March 1, 2024

Ten teams and twenty drivers will kick off the Formula 1 2024 season with the first race at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, March 2. Max Verstappen has been off to a great start to his title defence by emerging as the fastest driver in the qualifying on Friday.

The Duch superstar is also the defending champion who took the pole in the last race at the Bahrain GP in 2023 and recorded his first win also. Charles Leclerc, who won the race in Bahrain in 2022, is starting in the second position on the grid while Mecrdes' race George Russell takes the third place.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has won five times in the past in Bahrain, failed to impress in the season opener and is starting in ninth place on the grid at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024:

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 race starting?

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 race will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Qualifying took place on March 1.

At what time does the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 race begin?

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 race will begin at 06:00 PM local time (Bahrain), 8:30 PM IST (India).​

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 venue

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Circuit Length - 5.412 km and No. of Laps - 57.

Where can you watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 race on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no official TV broadcast for India region in 2024.

Where can you watch the F1 2024 online in India?

One can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 race online on the FanCode and F1 TV Pro application/website in India.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Starting Grid: