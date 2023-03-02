World Cup winner Lionel Messi orders Gold iPhones for champion Argentina team and staff

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi to gift special present to his team and staff members

FIFA World Cup 2022 winning captain Lionel Messi has decided to gift a special present to his champion team Argentina and its support. Messi has reportedly ordered 35 Gold iPhones for his team members and the support staff. The devices will be specially personalised and the Argentine captain had delivered them to his Parisian apartment on Saturday.

According to a report by The Sun, the iPhones are worth £175,000 (approx 1.73 Cr) and will have the names of each player and the Argentinian logo engraved on them. The report quoted a source saying, "Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together."

Notably, the CEO of iDesign heaped praise on Messi saying he is one of the most loyal customers. “Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final," Ben said as quoted by The Sun.

"He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea," he added.

Lionel Messi's Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they defeated France in an absolute nail-biter. They won the high voltage game in penalties. Argentina's wait for the world cup ended. Maradona's prodigal son finally fulfilled his destiny. This was the first time in 20 years that a non-European team has lifted the World Cup. Argentina's 2022 World Cup campaign has been nothing else but legendary. It is the Lusail Stadium where Argentina suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening game, but their resurgence in the tournament is something that generations will talk about forever.

