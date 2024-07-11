Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez found himself in the thick of things during an ugly brawl that broke out during the Copa America semi-final

A huge controversy erupted in the Uruguay-Colombia Copa America semi-final when a group of fans clashed with Uruguayan players in North Carolina before the security personnel had to step in. After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in the semi-finals, videos flooded of Uruguay's forward Darwin Nunez climbing up the stands and exchanging proper blows. Apart from Nunez, there was Ronald Araujo as well at the forefront of the whole episode, which got pretty ugly very quickly.

Nunez took his position to fight and it almost felt like a scene from a movie or UFA championship where the main guy was all pumped up to throw the punches but got punched back. Nunex was hit on his head by one of the fans as the incident escalated further before the security personnel had to intervene strongly to stop because the incident marred what was a thrilling semi-final.

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL condemned the episode saying that it is investigating the matter and will not tolerate any form of violence that affects the game.

"Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values," CONMEBOL said. "There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field."

Uruguay's captain Jose Maria Gimenez reckoned that the players were trying to defend their families while calling the whole episode a disaster. "Let me say something before they cut you off because they won't let us speak into the microphone, they don't want me to say anything about what's going on but this is a disaster," Gimenez said on the official broadcast.

"Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families. This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don't know how to drink."

Colombia have qualified for the Copa final for the first time in 23 years and will face Argentina in the summit clash.