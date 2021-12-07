Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming AC Milan vs Liverpool: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

AC Milan's injury crisis continues to get worse as they prepare for their must-win match against Liverpool. Forwards Rafael Leao and Pietro Pellegri are the latest players to be ruled out, joining Simon Kjær, Davide Calabria, Ante Rebić, Olivier Giroud and Samu Castillejo on the sidelines.

Even a win for Milan might not be enough to send them through to the knockout stage on their first appearance in the Champions League since the 2013-14 season. The Rossoneri need a draw in the other match. Liverpool, on the other hand, have little to lose as they sit top of the group.

What time will the AC Milan vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The match between AC Milan vs Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, December 8, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro, Milan, Italy. The game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show the AC Milan vs Liverpool match?

The AC Milan vs Liverpool match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I Live stream the AC Milan vs Liverpool fixture?

The fans can also catch the Live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

AC Milan vs Liverpool probable XI

Liverpool predicted starting XI Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

AC Milan predicted starting XI Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic