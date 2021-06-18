Sergio Busquets to rejoin Spain squad at Euro 2020 after testing negative for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets will rejoin the Spain squad at the European Championship after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Busquets had been in isolation since June 6 because of a positive result for COVID-19.

The Spanish soccer federation says Busquets latest negative test result came back Thursday so he will be allowed to be back with the team.

The federation says he will be in Seville for Saturday’s match against Poland. Spain opened its Euro 2020 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Group E.

Diego Llorente had also gone into isolation because of the coronavirus but the defender had already rejoined the squad after health officials determined his test result was a false-positive.

Busquets is Spain’s most veteran player in the squad. He is the only one left from the World Cup-winning squad in 2010.