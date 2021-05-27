Thursday, May 27, 2021
     
Watch: Real Madrid's under-construction Santiago Bernabeu catches fire

The images and video from the incident quickly went viral on social media as recorded footage were shared by people living close to the stadium.

May 27, 2021
estadio santiago bernabeu
Image Source : TWITTER/MARCA

Real Madrid's under-construction Estadio Santiago Bernabeu catches fire on Wednesday.

Real Madrid's iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which was under construction off late, had a mishap as a small fire broke out at the stadium on Wednesday afternoon. As per Spanish sports daily, Marca, the smoke was spotted rising from one of the roofing colums that was being put in place.

The images and video from the incident quickly went viral on social media as recorded footage were shared by people living close to the stadium. The report further stated that firefighters reached the spot quickly to put down the fire.

Popular Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito also shared the video of the fire breakout.

More to follow...

 

