Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool visit neighbours Everton in Merseyside Derby clash

Arriving with the best attack in the Premier League, Liverpool look primed to pile on the misery for local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Everton haven't won any of their last seven games and the pressure is increasing on manager Rafa Benitez, who is taking on his former club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool great Steve Gerrard could do his old club a big favour by leading Aston Villa, where he has recently taken over as manager, to a win over Manchester City, one of Liverpool's main title contenders.

Second-placed City are a point ahead of third-placed Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea, who are also in action at Watford. Fourth-placed West Ham are at home to Brighton, third-to-last Burnley look for just their second win of the season in a trip to Wolverhampton, and Leicester travel to Southampton.