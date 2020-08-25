Nations League: Maguire called up for England squad despite arrest; Greenwood, Foden receive maiden call-up

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 24-member squad for the side's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been called up for England's UEFA Nations League games next month despite being arrested while on holiday in Greece.

Maguire was detained after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos but he was allowed to return to England.

Maguire has made 26 appearances for England, which plays Iceland on Sept. 5 and Denmark three days later.

Gareth Southgate's side has not played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the European Championship being postponed until 2021.

Maguire's Manchester United teammate, Mason Greenwood, 18, also received his first England call-up. The youngster impressed with his performances at the club, having scored 10 Premier League goals, and 17 overall.

Dean Henderson, who put out strong performances in the goal for Sheffield United, has also been included in the squad. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Leicester's Ben Chilwell miss out through injuries, while Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Manchester City's John Stones were left out.

Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips have also received their first international call-up.

Raheem Sterling, who tested negative for coronavirus after attending Usain Bolt's birthday party, has been included in the squad.

(With inputs from AP)

