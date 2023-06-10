Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Live Streaming details, Where to Watch Champions League final match in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming

Manchester City and Inter Milan will clash in the UEFA Champions League final at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10. The English champions will target their maiden European title after coming so close in 2021. On the other hand, the Italian giants have won the prestigious European title three times.

The Citizens beat their rivals Manchester United in FA Cup final and will be looking to complete their first-ever English treble on Saturday. Inter Milan also won the Copa Italia this season and finished third in the Serie A table. Notably, both teams are facing each other first time in their history and it will be a mouth-watering clash for the fans for sure.

When and Where will Manchester City vs Inter Milan take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final will be played between Manchester City and Inter Milan. The match will kick off at 10:00 PM Local Time (Istanbul) on June 10 and 12:30 AM IST on June 11 at Isanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Where and How to watch Manchester City vs Inter match in India?

Fans from India can watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League final match on Sony Sports Network. The match will be live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4, and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) in India.

In the UK, the final match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the SonyLiv website and application in India and free on the BT Youtube channel in UK.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Possible Starting Lineups:

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

