Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez test positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Riyad Mahrez (centre)

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.

A club statement on Monday said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus. Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.

