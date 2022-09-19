LaLiga 2022-23: Real Madrid thrash Atletico Madrid to continue unbeaten run

Follow us on Image Source : LALIGA Real Madrid goes on top of the table.

La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on Sunday defeated the city rivals Atletico Madrid by 2-1 at the Metropolitano Stadium to extend their unbeaten run in the Spanish League. Carlo Ancelotti's men were clinical in the match as Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored goals in the first half to put pressure on Diego Simeone's Atletico. Mario Hermoso pulled one back for Atletico but his attempt went in vain as Madrid sailed past and took the top spot in the points table.

“It was a different game, the derby is always different. This one was even more special because of everything that happened during the week, and we answered on the field," Rodrygo said.

Rodrygo was in the starting lineup again to make up for the absence of striker Karim Benzema, who has missed three straight games because of a tendon injury.

Rodrygo opened the scoring with a neat one-timer from inside the area after a perfect lob by midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni over the defence in the 18th minute. Valverde added to the lead off the rebound of a shot by Vinícius that hit the post in a 36th-minute breakaway after an assist by Luka Modric. Valverde, who has scored in three straight games, celebrated his goal by doing a yoga pose.

Atlético pulled one closer in the 83rd with a goal from Mario Hermoso, who was sent off in stoppage time for an altercation with a Madrid player inside the area.

Atlético looked more in control throughout the match but couldn't threaten much, while Madrid constantly appeared dangerous with the speed of Rodrygo and Vinícius up front.

In the other LaLiga encounter, Sevilla's struggles continued as they were held 1-1 against Villarreal, leaving the club near the relegation zone and increasing the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui. It was Sevilla's seventh game without a win in eight matches in all competitions. It sat only one point from the relegation zone after six league matches.

