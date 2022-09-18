Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Son hat-trick helps Spurs thrash Leicester 6-2, Man City ease past Wolves to claim top spot

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League (PL) season with an empathic win 6-2 win against Leicester City thanks to a second-half hat-trick from South Korean Heung-min Son. The Tottenham forward came from the bench to thrash the foxes as Spurs went above Arsenal in the PL table. The days also saw Manchester City record a 3-0 win against 10-man Wolves as they too maintained their unbeaten run in the top tier.

Super Son back in form for Spurs

Heung-min Son emphatically ended his eight-game goal drought with a 14-minute hat-trick as Tottenham came from behind to thrash Leicester 6-2 on Saturday. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening matches of the season but kick-started his campaign with a magical cameo from the bench following his introduction on the hour, firing in two trademark long-range strikes before slotting his third past the hapless Danny Ward.

First-half headers from Harry Kane and Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur's first Spurs goal had seen Antonio Conte's side bounce back from Youri Tielemans' fourth-minute, retaken penalty and James Maddison's magical hooked finish to lead 3-2 early in the second half.

Image Source : GETTYJack Grealish for Manchester City

Erling Haaland and City continue to dominate

Earlier in the day, Erling Haaland scored again as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves at Molineux.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Haaland doubled the advantage soon after with his 11th Premier League goal of the season in just his seventh appearance in the competition.

Image Source : GETTYNewcastle United vs Bournemouth

Wolves' problems were compounded when Nathan Collins was sent off for a wild and dangerously high challenge on Grealish that left Bruno Lage's side with the unenviable task of facing the Premier League champions for an hour with 10 men.

In days other result, Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club.

Latest Sports News