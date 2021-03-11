Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIANFOOTBALL Sunil Chhetri

India football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Chhetri, however, also said that he's feeling fine and would be back on the football field soon.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon.

"No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," tweeted Chhetri.

Chhetri, last week, was named in the 25-member probables list for friendlies against Oman and UAE. The national side's forthcoming back-to-back international friendlies against Oman and UAE will be held in Dubai, UAE on March 25 and March 29 respectively.

The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final, which is slated to take place on March 13. The Blue Tigers will assemble in a preparatory camp in Dubai from March 15 onwards.

The Indian team last played at the international level in November 2019 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.