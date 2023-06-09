India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023: India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Where to Watch

Intercontinental Cup returns after three years as India and Mongolia clash in the second match of the third edition at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, June 9. India, the winner of the first edition of the tournament in 2018, will begin their preparation for the next year's Asian Cup. Lebanon and Vanuatu will clash in the opening game of the four-team tournament on Friday.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the India game as Sunil Chhetri will be playing in the last Intercontinental Cup. The legendary striker has mind-blowing numbers in the tournament with 11 goals in two editions. Chhetri, 38, is also the only player to score a hat-trick in the tournament's history. India, ranked 101st in FIFA charts, are tipped to win the tournament after their success in Tri-Nation Series 2023 in March.

All four teams will play in a single round-robin format and the top two teams in the group-stage table will clash in the final. Kalinga Stadium will schedule all seven games, including the final on June 18.

Intercontinental Cup 2023 Schedule:

Match 1: Lebanon vs Vanuatu, June 9, 4:30 PM IST

Match 2: India vs Mongolia, June 9, 7:30 PM IST

Match 3: Mongolia vs Lebanon, June 12, 4:30 PM IST

Match 4: India vs Vanuatu, June 12, 7:30 PM IST

Match 5: Vanuatu vs Mongolia, June 15, 4:30 PM IST

Match 6: India vs Lebanon, June 15, 7:30 PM IST

Final: T1 vs T2, June 18, 7:30 PM IST

Intercontinental Cup 2023: Where to Watch

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of all seven matches on Star Sports Network and can also watch it in HD quality on Star Sports 2 HD. Users can also live stream the matches on Disney+Hotstar and JioTv

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita

