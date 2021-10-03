Happy Birthday Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The veteran striker turns 40 today

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Veteran Sweden footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Ibrahimovic is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of this generation, having won 31 trophies in his career.

Ibrahimovic has scored 570 goals in his career, including more than 500 club goals. The Swedish icon has scored in the each of last four decades.

Not many footballers play at the professional level when they enter their 40s, but "Ibra" is showing no signs of retirement or slowing yet.

To celebrate the milestone, here are some of Ibrahimovic's best goals in top-flight football

Goal against England

In 2014, Ibra won the Puskas Award for this long-range overhead kick against England. This was his fourth goal of the game as Sweden sealed a 4-2 win against England.

500th career goal against Toronto FC

In 2018, Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal in Los Angeles Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to Toronto FC. He was 36-years-old at that time and joined the club that includes him, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as active players who have scored 500 career goals for both club and country.

Goal against Italy in Euro 2004

It was a do-or-die contest for Italy to stay in the contention of competition. Antonio Cassano scored the opening goal for Italy and kept the hopes alive. However, Ibrahimovic's 85th-minute goal forced a 1-1 draw and put Italy going out of the tournament in the group stage.

Goal against Southampton

Ibrahimovic's late free-kick secured the EFL Cup trophy for Manchester United and gave Jose Mourinho his first success since his appointment. Southampton were beaten at the Wembley Stadium.

Goal against LAFC

Ibrahimovic made his debut as a substitute against Los Angeles FC in the inaugural El Tráfico derby. He scored twice, including a 45-yard (41 m) half volley and a header in stoppage time, helping the Galaxy to win the match 4–3.