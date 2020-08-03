Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Frank Lampard voices concern over Premier League start date

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard feels starting the next season on September 12 is too early keeping in mind his team's schedule.

Chelsea face Bayern Munich on Saturday in a rescheduled Champions League last-16 second leg.

"Players need to be given a break to play at the level and quality the Premier League is," Lampard was quoted as saying by BBC.

"I would like to think the Premier League would look seriously at that," he added.

Hopefully they give us a fair start next season. Even in a worst-case scenario -- we don't go through against Bayern -- the 12th feels too early for me for the players to start playing again."

Lampard recently said that skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and winger Christian Pulisic won't be fit for their UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

On Saturday, Chelsea suffered triple injury blows during their FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Arsenal, who won their 14th title by recording a 2-1 victory.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help them fight back from 1-0 down after Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in the lead in the fifth minute.

Chelsea's hopes of getting an equaliser were dented when midfielder Mateo Kovacic received a second yellow card in the 73rd minute of the match for a rather soft foul. They ended the match with nine players after Pedro had to be stretchered off due to an injury.

Chelsea, who finished 10 points above Arsenal in the Premier League this season, were dominant in the opening proceedings with Pulisic becoming the first American to score in an FA Cup final.

