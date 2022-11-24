Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Neymar & Ronaldo in spotlight as blockbuster day awaits in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has been off to a blockbuster start as teams have made their mark on the tournament on matchday one. Day 5 should be no different as record five-time champions Brazil take the center stage with Neymar and Co. The day will also see Cristiano Ronaldo enter the field for the first time after his controversial interview against the manager and board. With Uruguay and Switzerland also in action, the day should be full of thrills and spills.

Switzerland vs Cameroon

After four consecutive international tournaments, it will take some getting used to seeing Switzerland without Vladmir Petkovic on the touchline, as former Schaffhausen boss Murat Yakin takes the national side to a World Cup for the first time. Since taking over in August 2021, the Basler has overseen a remarkably successful World Cup qualifying campaign, remaining unbeaten with 18 points from a possible 24 to top the group ahead of Italy.

Cameroon, on the other hand, have struggled for form since their Africa Cup of Nations run, winning just one of their last five, with that victory coming against 141st-ranked Burundi.

Rigobert Song's men qualified for Qatar in dramatic fashion, as Karl Toko Ekambi broke Algerian hearts to qualify for their eighth World Cup back in March.

Date: November 24, 2022

Kick-off: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

Uruguay vs South Korea

The sacking of Oscar Tabarez as Uruguay’s boss following 15 years in the job has thrown their preparation into disarray, despite the positive results they are getting on the pitch. Alonso has come in and completely transformed a side which was on the floor following some woeful results in South American qualifying, but he still does not know his best starting XI or best system.

Tabarez was dismissed as manager with a qualification in serious doubt after four successive defeats, including a humiliating 4-1 loss in Brazil and a 3-0 defeat away in the notoriously difficult altitude of Bolivia.

In addition to this, the worst possible turn of events struck the side on the eve of the tournament, with Son Heung-min going off injured in the Champions League, requiring surgery on a fractured eye socket.

Date: November 24, 2022

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan

Portugal vs Ghana

The headlines both inside and outside of Portugal in recent days have been dominated by one man, as Manchester United veteran Ronaldo pulled no punches in a scathing attack on the club during an interview with Piers Morgan, which could see him leave Old Trafford at best or be sacked and sued at the worst.

Following a brief absence from the World Cup in 2018, Ghana are now back where they belong and are already dreaming of sweet revenge in Group H, with Uruguayan villain Luis Suarez lying in wait 12 years after channelling his inner goalkeeper to prevent the Black Stars from reaching the semi-finals.

Date: November 24, 2022

Kick-off: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadium 974 in Doha

Brazil vs Serbia

Brazil have arrived in Qatar as the only nation in World Cup history to have qualified for every tournament since the first edition back in 1930 following a record-breaking CONMEBOL qualification campaign, collecting more points (45) than ever before after winning 14 and drawing three of their 17 matches.

After crashing out in the group stage at their previous three World Cup finals since gaining independence in 1990, there is a sense of optimism that Serbia can finally reach the knockout rounds for the first time in Qatar. The Eagles, ranked 25th in the world by FIFA, impressed in UEFA qualifying and topped their group after winning six and drawing two of their eight matches, including a last-gasp 2-1 triumph over Portugal in their final fixture.

Date: November 25, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

