  Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sweden clash

It says Brozovic has been isolated from the rest of the team which is to play Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday in a Nations League game.

November 14, 2020
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The Croatian soccer federation says midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old Brozovic plays for Inter Milan.

Defender Domagoj Vida was pulled out of Croatia’s friendly match against Turkey on Wednesday after a positive test.

Earlier, the Swedish soccer federation said defender Carl Starfelt had been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

