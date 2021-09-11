Cristiano Ronaldo marks 'iconic' Manchester United return with a goal: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Manchester United with a goal against Newcastle on Saturday. The Old Trafford erupted in joy as the Portuguese superstar broke the goal drought, scoring his 119th goal for the Red Devils at the stroke of halftime.

The 36-year-old forward was included in the starting line-up against the Magpies as United fans lined up in anticipation to see him don the red jersey after a gap of 12 long years.

Last month, Ronaldo secured an unexpected move to his old club, making a return to United after 12 years. The five-time world player of the year was a part of United from 2003-09, where he netted 118 goals in 292 games.

Ronaldo's return boosts United's chances of winning their first Premier League title since 2013. A title winner with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo had won the League title three times with the Red Devils. Ronaldo won every major honour with United before making a move to Real Madrid.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," Ronaldo had said on his return to the English club.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also excited to witness Ronaldo's second spell at the club as he had described the football superstar as a "marvellous" player.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started," he had said.