Premier League clubs determined to finish 2019/20 season; could restart as early as June 8

Despite continued concerns regarding the coronavirus which implies that a return to action might just be too soon, Premier League clubs seem determined to finish off with the halted 2019/20 season.

In fact, one of the club owners admitted that teams would go out of business if the remainder of the season with 92 matches left, is cancelled. Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 of France has already been cancelled with the French government calling for no sporting actions until September. Earlier, Ajax were denied the title after the Dutch league was called off.

"There is a great will to play the games," he said as quoted by Sky Sports. "We simply can't afford to not play but nothing will be done without government approval.

"If we wait for a vaccine or herd immunity it could be 18 months without football and 90 per cent of clubs would go bust. Even if we sacked 95 per cent of our employees, we'd still go bust because we would still have to pay the players."

The government is scheduled to review the lockdown restrictions on Thursday. Footballers hence will be allowed to return to the training grounds soon if June 8 date is finalised. However, some players are contrary to the notion and reckon that the return might be too soon.

"No one will be forced to play," the club owner said. "It will ultimately be the player's decision. If a player doesn't want to play it will be their call."

