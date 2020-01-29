Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Manchester City: When and where to watch Carabao Cup semi-final live online

Man United will take on Man City in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The current Premier League champions already lead the tie 3-1 and United will have to score 2 goals at least wihouth conceding any to take the tie to extra-time. The last time United visited Eithad, they won 2-1 in December. You can watch the live streaming of Man United vs Man City Carabao Cup semi-final live at Jio TV online and live telecast on Colours Infinity, VH1 and VH1 HD.

The Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City will start from 01.15 IST on Wednesday

WHERE WILL THE CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL TAKE PLACE?

The Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

WHO WON THE FIRST LEG OF THE CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL?

Manchester City lead Manchester United 3-1 in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

WHERE TO WATCH CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL ONLINE?

You can watch the Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City on JioTV.

WHERE TO WATCH CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL ON TV?

You can watch the Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City on Viacom 18 (VH1 and VH1 HD, Colours Infinity).