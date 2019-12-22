Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch TOT vs CHE Live Premier League match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch TOT vs CHE Premier League live streaming.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming

When is the Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea?

The London derby at Tottenham stadium will witness the reunion of Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard. Mourinho's return has seen the revival of the Spurs as they returned to the race of for the top-4 finish and a home win against the Blues on Sunday will see Spurs go past Chelsea in the points table into the Champions League qualification places. Meanwhile, Chelsea have witnessed a slump in the form off late as they lost four of their last five matches amid the rise in form of Spurs and Manchester United. Find full details on when and where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

The Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea will take place on Sunday, December 22.

Where is the Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea being played?

The Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What are the timings of Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea?

The Premier League match Tottenham vs Chelsea will be streamed online on Hotstar and on TV on Star Sports Select HD.