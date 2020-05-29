Football Delhi to launch Capital Cup where ISL, I-League teams will be invited along with local clubs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image

Football Delhi on Friday said it will launch a Capital Cup where Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs will be invited along with local clubs.

In the Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday via videoconferencing, it was decided to launch the Capital Cup in Delhi, a statement from Football Delhi said.

The association will request the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to grant an appropriate window to hold the tournament in the capital where minimum of four ISL and I-League clubs will be invited to play in the eight-team league-cum-knockout competition.

In order to promote local clubs, four clubs from Delhi will join the proposed meet.

The association will also discuss the launch of Capital Cup with sports ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the state government to be a key stakeholder in making this tournament a success and make it a regular feature of India's capital city, the statement further said.

"Through Capital Cup we would like to energies the local football and connect football fans with an inspiring football tournament where best clubs and players would be seen in action. It is our attempt to add another initiative to make Capital City a vibrant football city.

"Delhi's Dr Ambedkar Stadium is one stadiums which has seen all the greats in action and the strong legacy of this stadium and city have to be revived with the Capital Cup," Shaji Prabhakaran President, Football Delhi, said.

The Executive Committee also decided to approve the launch of a digital hub to connect and engage with football community and stakeholders.

Digital hub will comprise of different digital platforms, live tv, digital campaign, esports, elearning, web series, and so on. It will be launched in partnership with a corporate partnership.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage