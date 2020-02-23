Eden Hazard suffers leg fracture, ruled out of CL clash against Man City and El Clasico

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eden Hazard has faced yet another injury which could potentially rule him out of the rest of the season.

Real Madrid said Sunday that Belgium forward Eden Hazard has fractured his right lower leg, putting him in danger of missing the rest of the season.

Hazard sustained the injury during Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Levante, which was just his second match since recovering from a fracture in the same area of his leg.

Madrid’s medical report said that he had a “fracture to his right distal fibula,” but did not specify if it was in the same place.

Nor did the club say how long it expects him to be out. Hazard missed almost three months due to his previous injury.

Hazard’s injury comes before two important tests for Zinedine Zidane’s team.

Madrid hosts Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday. It then hosts Barcelona on Sunday with the Spanish league lead up for grabs.

Madrid’s loss at Levante let Barcelona take a two-point advantage at the top of the Liga standings.