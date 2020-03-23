Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Coronavirus outbreak: Football can wait, says Argentina's President

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has urged football fans to be patient about the suspension of domestic competitions because of the coronavirus.

The Argentinian Football Association last week postponed all matches until at least March 31 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's a matter of priorities," Xinhua news agency quoted Fernandez as telling local television station Telefe on Sunday. "First we have to care for the sick and try to ensure that others don't get sick. Football can wait. This is difficult for everyone, but we have to be patient."

Argentina was one of the last South American countries to halt its national football leagues as a precaution against the virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people worldwide.

According to Argentina's health ministry, the South American country has 266 confirmed cases so far, four of which have been fatal.