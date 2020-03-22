Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's football leagues to continue despite coronavirus outbreak

Australia's main football leagues will attempt to continue their seasons despite a government recommendation against all "non-essential" travel.

In an address to the nation on Sunday prime minister Scott Morrison called on Australians to forego all interstate or long-distance travel except for work, essential services or compassionate reasons.

Morrison said the National Rugby League (NRL), soccer's A-League and Australian Rules' Australian Football League (AFL) could continue at this stage.

While the five-nation Super Rugby tournament, involving four Australian teams, has been suspended the NRL, AFL and A-League are continuing to play in closed stadiums. Any outright ban on interstate travel would force those leagues also to suspend play.