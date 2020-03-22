Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Australia's football leagues to continue despite coronavirus outbreak

Australia's football leagues to continue despite coronavirus outbreak

In an address to the nation on Sunday Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on Australians to forego all interstate or long-distance travel except for work, essential services or compassionate reasons.

AP AP
New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2020 10:21 IST
Australia's football leagues to continue despite coronavirus outbreak
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Australia's football leagues to continue despite coronavirus outbreak

Australia's main football leagues will attempt to continue their seasons despite a government recommendation against all "non-essential" travel.

In an address to the nation on Sunday prime minister Scott Morrison called on Australians to forego all interstate or long-distance travel except for work, essential services or compassionate reasons.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Morrison said the National Rugby League (NRL), soccer's A-League and Australian Rules' Australian Football League (AFL) could continue at this stage.

While the five-nation Super Rugby tournament, involving four Australian teams, has been suspended the NRL, AFL and A-League are continuing to play in closed stadiums. Any outright ban on interstate travel would force those leagues also to suspend play.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X