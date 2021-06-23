Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC WTC Final: Watch Kohli's heartwarming gesture for BJ Watling on wicketkeeper's final day in int'l cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli had a heartwarming gesture for New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling, as the latter stepped out on the field for the final day of his Test career.

Kohli shook hands with Watling and talked to him as both the sides came out to play on the final day of the inaugural World Test Championship final.

Watch:

Watling represented New Zealand in 75 Tests, 28 ODIs and five T20Is.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had a quiet outing in the first innings of the WTC Final, as he was dismissed on 1 by Mohammed Shami. There remains a possibility of him coming out to bat on his final day of international cricket.

The final of the WTC is poised for an exciting finsh after Kyle Jamieson dismissed Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara within the first hour of play.

Earlier, India bowled New Zealand out on 249 after scoring 217 in the first innings.