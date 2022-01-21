WIU19 vs SLU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ICC U19 World Cup West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File Photo of Sri Lanka U19 cricket players.

WI vs SL ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19; Playing XI

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 19th Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Match Details

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 19th Match, Group D

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

6:30 PM IST

Dream 11

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Rivaldo Clarke(w), Giovonte Depeiza (c), McKenny Clarke, Onaje Amory, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage, Ranuda Somarathne, Matheesha Pathirana, Sakuna Liyanage

Probable Playing XI

West Indies U 19 Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke(w), Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza(c), Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory

Sri Lanka U 19 Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage(c), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Sakuna Liyanage, Anjala Bandara(w)

Squads

West Indies U19 Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke(w), Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza(c), Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory, Ackeem Auguste, Carlon Bowen Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, Johann Layne



Sri Lanka U19 Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sakuna Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Pawan Pathiraja, Vinuja Ranpul, Wanuja Sahan, Malsha Tharupathi, Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sadeesh Jayawardena

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.