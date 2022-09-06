Will Suresh Raina reunite with CSK Franchise to play in South Africa T20I League after retirement?

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Suresh Raina in action for CSK

Suresh Raina who earlier retired from international cricket on the 15th of August 2020, has also announced that he will no longer participate in the IPL and won't play domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh.

In his international career, Raina played 78 T20Is, 18 Tests, and 226 ODIs. He has scored 5615 runs in 226 ODIs with five centuries and 36 fifties. He smashed 1605 runs in 78 T20Is with a hundred and five half-centuries. The 35-year-old is the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of the game.

When it comes to Raina's IPL journey with CSK, he has been an integral part of the team which has lifted the trophy four times. In the inaugural cricket league to be hosted in South Africa, CSK’s parent company, India Cement has bought the Johannesburg Super Kings team. And Raina might play for the squad and reunite with the CSK franchise.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Raina said, " I want to play cricket for the next two to three years. Now that good players have arrived in Uttar Pradesh, they are managing the team efficiently. I obtained a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the UPCA.”

“This was also communicated to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Vice President Rajiv Shukla. I am grateful to BCCI and UPCA for their support thus far. Now I am free to play in the remaining leagues.”

He further added, “I will first play in the Road Safety World Series starting from September 10. Apart from this, leagues from South Africa, Sri Lanka, and UAE have also been contacted. I will inform you as soon as things are sorted.”

Raina has scored 5528 runs which include one century and 39 half-centuries in his 12-year-long IPL journey. He is the fourth-highest run scorer in IPL history and has scored 4,687 runs for CSK.

