Watch - Virat Kohli confronts fan while defending his teammate, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Virat Kohli is known to be expressive whether it's on the field, engaging in heated arguments with bowlers, or outside the field. The recent incident is from the ongoing four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire. Virat is seen confronting a fan while taking a stand for Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

During the Day 2 of the warm-up match, a fan was continuously asking to click a picture with Nagarkoti when he was fielding near the boundary rope. He saw the fan bothering the young pacer and he immediately snapped back at the fan from the dressing room's balcony.

In the viral video, the former Indian captain is seen defending his teammate.

“I’ve been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking an entire day's leave from my office. So, I’ve been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least," the fan said.

Kohli replied, “He is here to play the match, and not to click photos."

Nagarkoti is not part of India’s Test team. He has been traveling as a net bowler.

India is all set to take on England for the fifth and final Test match at Edgbaston starting 1st July. They will also play three ODIs and three T20Is. Before that, India will also play a 2-match T20I series against Ireland on 26th June and 28th June.

