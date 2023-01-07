Wasim Jaffer wants Shubman Gill to be replaced; says he has been disappointing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill has scored a total 12 runs in the first two games.

Shubman Gill, undoubtedly, is one of the best youngsters going around. He has proved his worth to some extent in Test cricket, but the same can't be said about T20 cricket. Neither for India nor in IPL. Now, in an ongoing series vs Sri Lanka, Gill was preferred over inform Ruturaj Gaikwad to partner with Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. He scored 7(5) in the first game and then 5(3) in the 2nd T20I chasing 207.

Wasim Jaffer, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, said that Gill has been disappointing and since Ruturaj has been in brilliant form in the domestic circuit, he should get a chance.

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad should get a chance. In domestic cricket, he has scored a lot of runs. He was outstanding in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shubman Gill hasn't been in great touch in the last two matches. He has been disappointing. I will be tempted to play Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has been warming the benches for quite some time now," Jaffer said.

Talking about Arshdeep Singh, Jaffer said that he would continue to back him even though he had a bad day, while also adding that apart from that one change in the batting department, he doesn't see any changes in the playing 11.

"I will back Arshdeep Singh even though he had a bad day in the last game vs Sri Lanka. You need to back him in this situation. His confidence shouldn't take a further hit. Apart from the one change in the batting department, I don't see any other changes in the XI," he added.

The 3rd and final T20I is scheduled to take place on Jan 7, Saturday and will start at 7 PM.

