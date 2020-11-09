Varun Chakravarthy reportedly struggling with shoulder injury ahead of Australia tour, can't throw the ball

Image Source : PTI Varun Chakravarthy and Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had hogged the headlines after breaking into India's T20I squad for the much-awaited Australia tour. However, the 29-year-old has been struggling lately despite being 'fit' to bowl.

Chakravarthy reportedly is grappling with a shoulder injury which he picked during the IPL 2020. He has a labrum tear in his shoulder which doesn't affect his bowling but hampers his throwing, as reported by the Indian Express.

The spinner's possible oust might be the result of poor coordination between the selectors and his IPL franchise -- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chakravarthy's shoulder niggle also led to KKR making him field in the 30-yard-circle during the course of the tournament.

“The selectors weren’t informed about the injury. Now it’s up to the selectors to pick Varun for the Australian tour or not. It will be selectors call,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The news of Chakravarthy's injury comes after Rohit Sharma's selection conundrum. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper, after picking up a hamstring injury during his side's twin Super Over clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), was sidelined from all three squads for all-important Australia tour. However, Rohit returned back to the MI set-up after sitting away for four games.

Along with Rohit, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha -- two regular faces of India's red-ball contingent -- have also been battling injuries.

"Fingers crossed for Rohit Sharma, Ishant's injury is not that serious. Rahul Dravid at the NCA is monitoring him they are working on his fitness. He will be back to bowling on November 18 which is not far and the Test matches begin from December 17, which is a month away from that," Ganguly had said over their recovery.

India’s Australia tour starts with three ODIs from November 27, followed by T20Is from December 4 before the first of the four Tests starts on December 17.

