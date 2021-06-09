Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Test rankings: Ravindra Jadeja moves to no.2 in all-rounders list; Virat, Pant and Rohit remain in top-10

India's Ravindra Jadeja has moved to second spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings among all-rounders. He moved ahead of England's Ben Stokes to go second; West Indies' Jason Holder remains at the top of the rankings.

In the batting rankings, Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma occupy the 5th, 6th and 7th spot respectively. Rohit was 8th in the rankings but jumped above New Zealand's Henry Nicholls to go up in the rankings.

Jadeja last played in the longest format for India during the four-Test series against Australia, but missed the home series against England due to injury. Axar Patel took his spot on the Indian team.

Ravichandran Ashwin remains fourth in the all-rounders' rankings. The Indian off-spinner is also the highest-ranked from the country in the bowlers' rankings (2nd) and remains the only Indian in top-10.

India are at the top of the Test rankings with 121 points, while New Zealand closely follow the side at 2nd position with 120. England, meanwhile, are third with 109 points.

Virat Kohli's men will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship between June 18-22 in Southampton. The Test squad reached the United Kingdom on June 2.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are already taking part in a two-Test series against England. The first Test at Lord's ended in a draw, while the second Test will take place from June 10-14 in Edgbaston.