Here is Team India's invincible Test record at home in last 10 years

Team India has been a force to reckon with in Test cricket for the better part of the last 5 years. From getting better of Australia in Australia, drawing a Test series in England to posing a real threat to South Africa at their den, India have been making massive strides in the longest format of the game. As impressive as they have been overseas, it is the team's Test record in India that deserves all the attention.

The world knows the difficulty of coming to India and trying to beat them in Test cricket, but India's record in the last 10 years is a testament to the fact that the team operates at a whole other level when playing at home.

Team India In Home Tests Since 2013

Matches: 43

Won: 35

Lost: 2

Drawn: 6

Highest Score: 759

Lowest Score: 105

The reason for this phenomenal record is the fact that in India we have the balance that we have always craved in overseas Tests. We do not have plenty of genuine fast-bowling all-rounders, something which other teams like Australia, England, and South Africa have always had the luxury of. But in India, you do not have fast-bowling all-rounders, what you need are spinners who can bat, and in that department, no one even comes close to India.

This, coupled with the fact that after all these years, batters from SENA countries haven't really mastered the skill of batting in spinning conditions has contributed to this record.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 - 1st Test

Well, the inevitable happened and as Thanos would say, 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny Still Arrives.' The Australians came to India looking like a strong side and heading into the 1st Test match at Nagpur, they sure looked like they were up to something this time around.

As it turns out though, they had no idea what they were getting themselves into. It looked bad, Even painful, as India spun Australia to an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 132 runs, bowling them out for just 91 runs in the 2nd innings. This was Australia's second lowest total against India, the first being 83 in 1981 in Melbourne.

The caravan now moves to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where the 2nd Test match is set to be played, starting on Feb 17.

