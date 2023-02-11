IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami leaves behind Kohli, Pujara, Laxman after fiery cameo | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohammed Shami in action

India are on a roll in the 1st Test vs Australia. First, they bowled the visitors for just 177 and then came down on them with the bat, scoring a massive 400, with Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami being stand-out performers. After the 1st innings, Rohit Sharma's men are leading the Kangaroos by over 200 runs.

After Ravindra Jadeja fell, Mohammed Shami was expeected to come in and slog hard. Much to everyone's surprise though, Shami, as he has now done a few times in the past, put a price on his wicket and looked to apply himself. He saw a few balls, got into his groove, and smashed three sixes and two boundaries on his way to 37 off 47 balls. With this innings, Shami left behind the likes of Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara as far as total sixes in Test cricket is concerned. Shami has now hit 26 sixes in his Test career.

Sixes in Test Career

Mohammed Shami: 25

25 Virat Kohli: 24

24 Rahul Dravid: 21

21 KL Rahul : 17

: 17 Cheteshwar Pujara: 15

15 VVS Laxman: 5

If Australia are to even get close in this game, someone from their camp will have to play a once-in-a-lifetime innings. By the looks of it though, they are all but looking at an innings defeat.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here are top 5 quotes from Indian cricketers

Latest Cricket News