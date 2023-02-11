Venkatesh Prasad makes shocking remarks against KL Rahul; says his selection act of favoritism not performance

Follow us on Image Source : AP KL Rahul

Venkatesh Prasad has come out all guns blazing against KL Rahul, saying that the Vice Captain of the Test team has been consistently inconsistent and his selection has nothing to with performances but is an act of favoritism.

'Below Par Performances'

He started by writing, "I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances."

KL Rahul returned with the figures of 20 off 71 deliveries in the 1st innings of the first Test and was caught by Todd Murphy. Prasad then added that there are several players like Gill and Sarfaraz, who are more deserving and waiting in the wings. He also expressed extreme disappointment that KL Rahul is the designated Vice Captain of the team.

'Gill & Sarfaraz Waiting'

"Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to. And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice-captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja. Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari," he wrote.

The most surprising remark came in the end as Prasad alleged that former Indian players do not speak against Rahul as they fear losing out potential IPL gigs.

'Favoritism Not Performance'

"Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favoritism. Has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances. One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs. They wouldn’t want to rub the captain of a franchisee the wrong way, as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers. Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don’t want to be told truth," wrote Prasad.

KL Rahul's Test Numbers

Innings: 79

Runs: 2624

Average: 34.07

Strike Rate: 51.73

50s: 13

100s: 7

