IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Axar Patel destroys Australian media with sarcastic comment

Axar Patel once again proved his worth as a batsman in Test cricket as the all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 50 and stitched a potentially match-winning partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who himself crafted a magnificent 50.

What Happened?

Axar Patel was interviewed by the broadcasters post day two's play, and the all-rounder took a sly dig at Australian media, saying that the pitch will play well till the time we are batting and after that, it will help spinners. "Till the time we bat tomorrow, the pitch will play well, and when we get the chance to bowl, we'll find help," Axar stated.

Talking about his batting, Axar said that he has worked on his batting and always knew that his technique was good. "Have been doing well with the bat for the last year. That confidence is coming in handy. I always knew my technique was good. When you go in to bat you find some difficulty (on that pitch), but it gets easier after spending some time. The talk with Jadeja was to not lose focus," Axar added.

A Little Background

Australian media and former players have left no stone unturned to churn up a narrative regarding India going to extreme levels to doctor the pitch and suit themselves. From the pictures of Nagpur pitch going viral to Jadeja's use of hand cream, there has been a constant try to spur up a controversy.

Match Situation

India, no doubt, is on top and it will take a Herculean effort from Australia to even come close. The situation is such that the Kangaroos are potentially looking at an innings defeat. If Jadeja and Axar can stitch together another 70-80 runs, it will all, but rule the Aussies out of the game. Ravindra Jadeja deserves a special mention as the Baroda all-rounder has been nothing short of spectacular in his return game. He first took a fifer and then slammed an unbeaten 50. Talk about having a dream game!

Day 3 will be big and by the end of it, we'll know who's winning it.

