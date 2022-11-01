T20 World Cup 2022: Team India train indoors, will rain play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh match?

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter at Adelaide. Apart from the clash, the weather is also a big talking point. The weather has not been very kind in Adelaide in recent days as the heavens have opened up and even on Tuesday it rained. Due to this the Indian cricket team took the net session under the roof.

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik sweat under the roof

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were seen practising in the nets indoors. The complete team did not come out to bat but a few batters and a few bowlers were seen training ahead of the clash. Notably, Dinesh Karthik suffered an injury during India's match against South Africa. India's head coach in a press conference also stated that Karthik participated in a training session and the management is assessing his fitness.

Will the weather play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh match?

The weather has not been kind in Adelaide in the past few days. It has rained in the city even on Monday and Tuesday. India TV's Samip Rajguru reported that the city is witnessing rain frequently. There was no rain on Tuesday morning but the conditions changed later and it began to drizzle. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a medium (60%) chance of showers on November 2. The sky is expected to stay cloudy and the temperature can go as low as 9 degrees and as high as 17 degrees throughout the day.

The Indian cricket team will lock horns against Bangladesh on Wednesday and will look to take those 2 crucial points which can probably ensure their ticket for the semis. Both teams are on 4 points each from 3 matches but India has a better NRR.

India's squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh's squad for T20 World Cup:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

