T20 World Cup 2022: Probable opening pairs for India in upcoming tournament

The 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October. Team India is set to lock horns with Pakistan in its first match of the tournament on the 23rd of October.

After an underwhelming performance of the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2022, many questions were raised about Team India's preparations for the World Cup. India was out of the tournament after facing defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.The concerns about the team's batting line-up are also being raised ahead of the tournament and the biggest confusion is about who will open for India.

The team has an option of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as openers, but in the match played against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century while opening. After which many people said that Virat should open with Rohit Sharma for India in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, many people are opting for Rishabh Pant to open. It will be interesting to see with which opening pair captain Rohit Sharma goes to the World Cup.

Following are the probable five opening pairs:

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Before the World Cup, the men in blue will play T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

India's squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players:

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

