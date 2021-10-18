Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES T20 World Cup 2021: Curtis Campher takes 4 wickets in successive deliveries against Netherlands

Curtis Campher became the only third bowler in T20I history to take four wickets in successive deliveries after Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan. Campher achieved the feat during the Group A match of the 2021 T20 World Cup against the Netherlands.

The pacer removed Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0), Scott Edwards (0) and Roelof van der Merwe (0) off successive deliveries.

Rashid was the first to achieve the feat in 2019 -- incidentally against Ireland -- where he ended with figures of 5/27. In the same year, Sri Lanka's Malinga recorded incredible figures of 5/6 in four overs against New Zealand as he took four in four deliveries.

Campher also recorded the first hat-trick of the 2021 T20 World Cup en route to the feat.

Ireland are taking on the Netherlands in the group game of the edition. The top-2 sides of the group will qualify for the Super 12s, which start on October 23.

Earlier, Netherlands had won the toss and opted to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The seventh edition of the tournament began on October 17 with hosts Oman cruising to a 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.

In the second game of the day, Scotland pulled off a stunning six-run victory against Bangladesh.