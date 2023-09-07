South Africa vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch SA vs AUS live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SA vs AUS ODI series live streaming

South Africa and Australia will begin their preparation for the ICC World Cup 2023 with a five-match series starting on Thursday, September 7 in Bloemfontein. This will be an important five-match assignment for both the Proteas and the Mitchell Marsh-led side given they both haven't played ODIs for more than five months.

Full Schedule

1st ODI - September 7 (Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein)

2nd ODI - September 9 (Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein)

3rd ODI - September 12 (Senwes Park, Potchefstroom)

4th ODI - September 15 (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

5th ODI - September 17 (The Wanderers, Johannesburg)

When and where to watch South Africa-Australia five ODI matches in India live on TV and OTT?

All matches of the South Africa-Australia series will begin at 4:30 PM IST except the series finale on Sunday, September 17 which is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The five-match ODI series will be broadcast live through the Star Sports network on TV while the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

